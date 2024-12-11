Wanette Handler Preparing Reindeer Herd For Christmas

In Wanette, Oklahoma, Kamy Grant shares how she cares for her reindeer herd year-round, ensuring they're ready for the holiday season.

-

As Christmas comes closer each day, Oklahomans across the state are preparing for the holiday festivities.

In Wanette, Oklahoma, Kamy Grant says her reindeer herd is ready to embrace the colder weather.

Although Oklahoma can have extended periods of warm weather, Grant said she keeps her herd cool and comfortable.

"We actually have air conditioning units, we have misters, we have fans, and that actually helps keep them really cool during the summer," Grant said. "They also shed this really thick winter coat, which also keeps them cool in the winter as well."

For more information about Grant's animal collection, click here.