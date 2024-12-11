Whistleblowers Speak Out Following OSBI Investigation Into Former Pardon And Parole Board Member

Two whistleblowers who triggered an OSBI investigation centered around a Pontotoc County community leader are speaking out.

-

“Silence in the face of evil is evil itself. Not acting is acting, not speaking, speaking,” said Peter Benes.

Amidst the probe, Calvin Prince resigned from the Pardon and Parole Board in late November.

Prince is accused of sending explicit text messages to Rosie Jenkins, a woman he counseled. Jenkins gave News 9 permission to publicly identify her. Off-camera Jenkins told News 9 she was encouraged to speak out—and in doing so hopes other alleged victims will do the same.

In church, Rosie Jenkins handed Pete Benes a notebook. “I think what she told me is she was just looking for someone she could trust to get this information,” said Benes.

Benes, who works in recovery ministry, opened the notebook. It contained copies of the text exchange between Jenkins and Calvin Prince, the Administrator of the Pontotoc County Drug Court.

“It was just a large notebook of communication between her and Mr. Prince—very disturbing. Very inappropriate, illegal for any man, but for a man of his stature,” said Benes.

After a five-year prison stint—Jenkins turned her life around after spending years battling drug addiction. She’s been sober for 8 years and is currently employed as a paralegal.

In 2023, Jenkins attended a court-mandated divorce seminar where she met Prince who offered to counsel her.

Shortly thereafter, investigators claim Prince began sending Jenkins explicit text messages.

At that time in her life, Jenkins said she was fresh out of an abusive relationship and was vulnerable. Under the guise of professional guidance, Jenkins said Prince asked her for nude photos and she complied.

“Typically, ladies, people that have been through addiction don’t trust anyone, have been wounded severely in their past, sexual abuse, trauma—they are the most vulnerable of society,” said Benes.

Later, Jenkins said she went to Prince’s office for counseling sessions where twice he asked her to undress. She says she refused and left—then never returned.

Jenkins held on to copies of the messages that she later shared with Peter Benes—a member of her church. With encouragement and support from Benes and her colleagues, Jenkins decided to speak out.

“The Bible says say have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, rather expose them,” said Benes.

Benes and Jenkins believe Prince has more alleged victims and want them to know it’s okay to come forward.

“As soon as that comes out, the healing can start. And that’s what Jesus tells us. Maybe some of these people have gotten right back in life, maybe they’re doing great, but they’re not thinking about all the others and how they can heal themselves with this,” said Benes.

Prince is no longer the Administrator for Specialty Courts in Pontotoc County. District Attorney Erik Johnson said Prince resigned Friday. Johnson said his office is currently in the process of reviewing drug court operations and staffing capacity. Formal charges have yet to be filed. The Office of the Attorney General is handling the case.

Johnson asked that his office be recused from prosecuting the case due to conflict.

News 9 reached out to Prince for comment but was not able to make contact.