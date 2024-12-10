Former Oklahoma Pardon And Parole Board Member Resigns From Pontotoc Co. Specialty Court Position

H. Calvin Prince, former chairman of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, resigned from his role at the Pontotoc County Specialty Courts on Friday.

A former Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board member and then-acting chairman resigned from his position in Pontotoc County, according to the Pontotoc County District Attorney.

Pontotoc County District Attorney Erik Johnson said H. Calvin Prince resigned from his position as the Pontotoc County Specialty Courts Administrator on Friday.

Prince had served as the administrator for 12 years. He has been accused of leveraging his position by soliciting sexual favors in exchange for potential pardons, according to an affidavit filed by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

Prince resigned from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Nov. 29. He still faces a criminal investigation into bribery allegations.

Johnson said Pontotoc County is in the process of reviewing drug court operations and staffing capacity.