Sentenced To Life Without Parole: Former Cleveland County Deputy Vaughn Cannon

Vaughn Cannon, a former Cleveland County Deputy, appeared in court on December 10, 2024, for a plea and sentencing hearing after being charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, Jordan Pyle, a fellow deputy. Cannon was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

-

Vaughn Cannon, a former Cleveland County Deputy, appeared in court on Dec. 10, 2024, for a plea and sentencing hearing after being charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, Jordan Pyle, a fellow deputy.

Cannon was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Before the sentencing, several witnesses were called including Vaughn Cannon’s ex-wife who described a pattern of abuse she endured while married to the defendant.

The state showed police body camera footage from the night of August 30, 2023, while Cannon kept his head down covering his ears. Investigators say Cannon shot his wife 12 times in the head while her teenage son was sleeping in the next room.

Cannon himself took the stand to read a prepared statement, shown at times sobbing saying he was deeply tortured knowing she was gone, wishing he could take her place, and asking for forgiveness from the families.

The state questioned Cannon about that night asking Why? But Cannon had no explanation, only saying he didn’t remember the killing.

Family and Friends Reactions

Rusty Pyle, Jordan Pyle's father said he is pleased with the judge's sentence, "I think the judge gave the right verdict. I figured it was only just that he spends the rest of his life in prison."

"Even though we didn’t have to go through a trial, there was a lot of evidence we saw we were hoping we wouldn’t have to see," Rusty added.

Several family members gave statements asking the court for the maximum sentence. "We were hoping for this end we got it, time to start healing," said Rusty.

Rusty shared with News 9 that Jordan was a bright light and they will spend each day honoring her.

What Happened?

Investigators say the deadly shooting happened on Aug. 30, 2023, following a domestic dispute between the couple at their home near Southwest 29th Street and Brookstone Lake Drive in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police responded and found Pyle, 40, dead from gunshot wounds. Police said Cannon and Pyle had been engaged in a heated argument before the shooting occurred.

Following the shooting, Cannon remained at the scene and was arrested without incident. He was charged with first-degree murder. The tragic event sent shockwaves through the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and the local community, as both Cannon and Pyle had served as law enforcement officers. After Pyle’s death, Sheriff Chris Amason said the loss "robs us of a dedicated and courageous public servant" and deeply affected everyone in the department. Cannon was terminated from his position as deputy with the department shortly after his arrest.

Medical Examiner’s Report

On Oct. 20, 2023, the Oklahoma City Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Pyle had been shot 12 times, with 11 gunshot wounds to the left side of her face and one to the right. The medical examiner noted that two rings were removed from Pyle's left ring finger.

Cannon’s Arrest And Charges

Cannon’s arrest came shortly after the shooting when a teenager in the home called 911 after hearing five gunshots. Body camera footage from the Oklahoma City Police Department, released shortly after the arrest, shows Cannon exiting a bedroom in his home, calling out for his uncle, as officers took him into custody. Police said after the shooting, Cannon told detectives that he remembered hearing the gunshots but initially did not surrender until a family member told him to do so. Following his arrest, Cannon was booked into the Canadian County Jail and charged with first-degree murder.

Related: Cleveland County Deputy Accused Of Shooting, Killing Wife

Sheriff Amason’s Remarks

In a press conference following the arrest, Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said, "We’re shaken to our core. I’m pissed off. I am mad at him for taking her life." He described Pyle as a vibrant, positive presence who made a lasting impact on everyone she encountered. “Jordan was a ray of sunshine with a smile that could light up a room,” Amason said, adding that her death had devastated not only the sheriff’s office but the entire community. Pyle joined the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office in 2021, where she served in several important roles, including as a school resource officer, a member of the Crisis Intervention Team, and as part of the county’s Honor Guard.

Related: 'She Was There To Lift Us Up': Remembering The Life Of Cleveland County Deputy

Funeral and Tributes

Pyle’s funeral, held on Sept. 7, 2023, was attended by a large crowd of family, friends, and law enforcement officers from across the state. Pastor Bruce Christian told the congregation Pyle had always aspired to be a police officer from a young age, inspired by her father, Rusty Pyle, a police officer himself.

Christian recalled how, when Jordan was about 15 or 16, she told her father that she wanted to follow in his footsteps and help people.

“Rusty was a police officer. She came home, and said, ‘I want to be a police officer.’ Rusty said, ‘No, don’t do that.’ She said, ‘No, I want to do that, and I want to help people,’” Christian shared during the service.

Colleagues from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies served as pallbearers. The funeral was marked by full law enforcement honors, including a 21-gun salute, and Pyle’s family was presented with folded American flags in recognition of her contributions.

Police Chaplain Jack Poe spoke about how Pyle had been a source of support for her colleagues, saying, “She was there to lift us up to help carry our prayers, to see us through. And now we are here to see the family through.”

In February, News 9 spoke to Pyle's family, who said they are processing their emotions every day.

RELATED: 'Been Through Hell:' Jordan Pyle’s Father Speaks Out Following Arraignment

“She was something special,” said Rusty Pyle, Jordan Pyle’s father. “It’s a tear fest every single day and that’s tough. My wife is really having a tough time with this, we both are, and so is my son but especially my wife.”

Pyle said his daughter had so much she wanted to do. “She’s always wanted to do something to help people that’s the way she’s always been,” he said

Related: Funeral Services For Fallen Cleveland County Deputy Held At Crossroads Church

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office also released the following statement:

We mourn the loss of one of our own.

"We are all heartbroken. Jordan was a ray of sunshine with a smile that could light up a room. She loved being a deputy sheriff and had a heart for serving others. This is a difficult time for everyone involved, but we will get through this together. I have called in our peer support group, counselors, and our chaplain to help our employees and community get through this difficult time."

- Sheriff Chris Amason

This is something no one can begin to prepare for, we ask for your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this devastating event within our Sheriff's Office and Community.

Oklahoma City Police Department has released information on this incident, as it is their ongoing investigation.