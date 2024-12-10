1 Injured In SW Oklahoma City Crash

One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning following a crash involving two vehicles in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. near West Reno Avenue and South Meridian Avenue.

OCPD said two vehicles were involved in the wreck, and the northbound lanes of Meridian Avenue were closed while crews worked to clear the scene.