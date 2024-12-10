1 Injured In SW Oklahoma City Crash

One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning following a crash involving two vehicles in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Tuesday, December 10th 2024, 6:39 am

By: News 9


One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. near West Reno Avenue and South Meridian Avenue.

OCPD said two vehicles were involved in the wreck, and the northbound lanes of Meridian Avenue were closed while crews worked to clear the scene.
