1 Injured In SW Oklahoma City Crash

Tuesday, December 10th 2024, 6:39 am
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. near West Reno Avenue and South Meridian Avenue.
OCPD said two vehicles were involved in the wreck, and the northbound lanes of Meridian Avenue were closed while crews worked to clear the scene.
December 10th, 2024
December 11th, 2024
December 11th, 2024
December 10th, 2024
December 11th, 2024
December 11th, 2024
December 11th, 2024
December 11th, 2024