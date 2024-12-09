An Oklahoma Christmas: Listen To News 9's Country Christmas Playlist

News 9's Country Christmas Playlist features festive holiday hits from Oklahoma artists like Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire, alongside classic and contemporary country favorites.

By: News 9, Bella Roddy

Country music fans can get in the holiday spirit with News 9’s curated "Country Christmas Playlist," featuring a mix of classic and contemporary Christmas hits from Oklahoma artists and other country music stars.

Oklahoma’s Own

Oklahoma boasts a rich country music heritage, and several artists have brought their talents to the Christmas genre:

Blake Shelton: Enjoy Shelton’s renditions of Oklahoma Christmas (featuring Reba McEntire), Up on the House Top, Jingle Bell Rock, and Holly Jolly Christmas. Don’t miss his duet with Gwen Stefani, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. Carrie Underwood: The Checotah native lends her powerful voice to holiday favorites like Favorite Time of Year, O Come All Ye Faithful, and Hallelujah. Reba McEntire: McEntire adds her signature style to O Holy Night, I Saw Mama Kissing Santa Claus, and I Needed Christmas. Toby Keith: The Moore native shares his renditions of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Please Come Home for Christmas, and Frosty the Snowman. Vince Gill: Listen to Gill’s soulful versions of Do You Hear What I Hear and Blue Christmas.

Country Favorites

The playlist also includes hits from other beloved country artists:

Chris Young: Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) Maddie & Tae: This Christmas Thomas Rhett: Christmas in the Country, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas Brett Eldredge (featuring Kelly Clarkson): Feels Like Christmas, Sweet December Cody Johnson: Hat Made of Mistletoe Little Big Town: Christmas Night With You Randy Brooks: Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer Dan + Shay: Silent Night Kacey Musgraves: Let It Snow, Christmas Don’t Be Late Belle Frantz: If We Make It Through December

Classic Holiday Gems

The playlist wouldn’t be complete without timeless classics from these legends:

George Strait: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Up on the Housetop Dolly Parton: Hard Candy Christmas, I Believe in Santa Claus (featuring Kenny Rogers) Alabama: A Candle in the Window Tim McGraw: Dear Santa Brooks & Dunn: Winter Wonderland Willie Nelson: Pretty Paper Johnny Cash: The Little Drummer Boy Hank Snow: The Reindeer Boogie Rascal Flatts: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

From timeless classics to fresh holiday hits, this playlist is perfect for any Christmas celebration. Tune in to News 9 for updates and more holiday cheer this season!