Oklahoma City Ballet Unveils New Version Of Classic Christmas Show

The Oklahoma City Ballet has unveiled a brand new version of the beloved classic "Nutcracker" show.

Monday morning, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch got a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals.

For Oklahoma City Ballet's Artistic Director Ryan Jolicoeur-Nye, the connection goes back to his childhood.

"For me, [it] goes back to 24 years ago, when I danced my first production," Jolicoeur-Nye said.

Now playing a key part in cultivating a new rendition of the classic show, Jolicoeur-Nye said the challenges are worth it.

"I think for any choreographer, artistic director, [it] is really a dream come true," Jolicoeur-Nye said. "It's a huge challenge, but it's so rewarding."

The Oklahoma City Ballet has been working on this behind the scenes for years, with a planning process lasting roughly two years.

"I start with a team of designers that I know and trust, a scenic designer, a costume designer, and a lighting designer," Jolicoeur-Nye said. "We lock ourselves in a room for several days, several hours at a time."

Jolicoeur-Nye said the dancers have been learning the choreography for weeks, and are coming close to perfection.

