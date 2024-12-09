Famed Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris Reopens After 2019 Fire

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris reopens for the first time following restoration efforts in the wake of a 2019 fire. The ceremony was attended by around 2,500 guests including global leaders and French officials.

By: News 9, Associated Press

Notre Dame is reopening its doors for the first time since a fire in 2019 nearly destroyed Paris’ beloved 12th-century cathedral.

French President Emmanuel Macron was among the roughly 2,500 guests, including world leaders such as President-elect Donald Trump, America’s First Lady Jill Biden, Britain’s Prince William and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The crowd gathered Saturday to celebrate the restoration of the landmark widely considered to be a pinnacle of French architectural heritage.

Saturday’s events started with Archbishop Laurent Ulrich symbolically reopening Notre Dame’s grand wooden doors with three resounding knocks.

Following the 2019 fire, nearly $1 billion in donations poured in from around the world, a tribute to its worldwide appeal.

An army of craftsmen and women restored the cathedral using traditional construction methods.

All spots for public services this week were reserved 24 minutes after going online.