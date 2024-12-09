Golden Globes Nominations Announced For 2025. See The Full List Of Nominees

Nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes have been released, with "Barbie" and "Succession" leading with nine nominations each.

It's another big year for TV and film, filled with gripping seasons, popular sequels and record-breaking achievements. Over the summer, "Inside Out 2" topped "Frozen 2" to become the highest-grossing animated film ever. Meanwhile, Disney's "Moana 2" just set a Thanksgiving box office record while "Wicked" and "Gladiator II" battled for ticket sales.

In 2024, "Barbie" and "Succession" were the big names — each tied with nine nominations, followed by "Oppenheimer" scoring eight.

Nikki Glaser will be the first woman to solo host the Golden Globes, which will air live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Paramount+. Glaser called the opportunity "scary" but "thrilling" but said she was up to the challenge.

"I'm extremely appreciative of this role I play. It's the pinnacle of my career so far. I've reached my Everest in getting to host the Globes! I hope it's something I get to do again," Glaser told GoldenGlobes.com.

2025 Golden Globes nominees

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent" Gary Olman, "Slow Horses" Eddie Redmayne, "The Day of the Jackal" Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shōgun" Billy Bob Thornton, "Landman"

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Volker Bertelmann, "Conclave" Daniel Blumberg, "The Brutalist" Kris Bowers, "The Wild Robot" Clément Ducol, Camille, "Emilia Pérez" Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, "Challengers" Hans Zimmer, "Dune: Part Two"

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Baby Reindeer" "Disclaimer" "Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story" "The Penguin" "Ripley" "True Detective: Night Country"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Jessie Eisenberg, "A Real Pain" Hue Grant, "Heretic" Gabriel LaBelle, "Saturday Night" Jesse Plemons, "Kinds of Kindness" Glen Powell, "Hitmen" Sebastian Stan, "A Different Man"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series

Liza Colon-Zayas, "The Bear" Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks" Dakota Fanning, "Ripley" Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer" Allison Janney, "The Diplomat" Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

"All We Imagine as Light" "Emilia Pérez" "The Girl with the Needle" "I'm Still Here" "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" "Vermiglio"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Tadanobu Asano, "Shōgun" Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" Harrison Ford, "Shrinking" Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses" Diego Luna, "La Maquina" Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

"Beautiful That Way," by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt (from "The Last Showgirl") "Compress/Repress," by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino (from "Challengers") "El Mal," by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard (from "Emilia Pérez") "Forbidden Road," by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek ("Better Man") "Kiss The Sky," by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi (from "The Wild Robot") "Mi Camino," by Clément Ducol and Camille (from "Emilia Pérez")

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This" Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear" Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building" Kathryn Hahn, "Agatha All Along" Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer" Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country" Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin" Sofia Vergara, "Griselda" Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. The swans" Kate Winslet, "The Regime"

Best Motion Picture — Animated

"Flow" "Inside Out 2" "Memoir of a Snail" "Moana 2" "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" "The Wild Robot"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ariana Grande, "Wicked" Selena Gomez, "Emilia Pérez" Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist" Margaret Qualley, "The Substance" Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave" Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez" Sean Baker, "Anora" Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, "The Brutalist" Jesse Eisenberg, "A Real Pain" Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"Peter Straughan, "Conclave"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This" Ted Danson, "A Man on the Inside" Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building" Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building" Jason Segel, "Shrinking" Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell, "The Penguin" Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer" Kevin Kline, "Disclaimer" Cooper Koch, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" Ewan McGregor, "A Gentleman in Moscow" Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, "Matlock" Emma D'Arcy, "House of the Dragon" Maya Erskine, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" Keira Knightley, "Black Doves" Anna Sawai, "Shōgun" Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Best Director — Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez" Sean Baker, "Anora" Edward Berger, "Conclave" Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist" Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance" Payal Kapadia, "All We Imagine as Light"

Best Television Series – Drama

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith" "The Diplomat" "Shōgun" "Squid Game" "Slow Horses" "The Day of the Jackal"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Yura Borisov, "Anora" Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain" Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown" Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist" Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice" Denzel Washington, "Gladiator II"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, "Nightbitch" Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked" Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez" Demi Moore, "The Substance" Zendaya, "Challengers" Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

"Abbott Elementary" "The Bear" "The Gentlemen" "Hacks" "Nobody Wants This" "Only Murders in the Building"

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

"Alien: Romulus" "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" "Deadpool & Wolverine" "Gladiator II" "Inside Out 2" "Twisters" "Wicked" "The Wild Robot"

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Jamie Foxx, "What Had Happened Was" Nikki Glaser, "Someday You'll Die" Seth Meyers, "Dad Man Walking" Adam Sandler, "Love You" Ali Wong, "Single Lady" Ramy Youssef, "More Feelings"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist" Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown" Daniel Craig, "Queer" Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing" Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave" Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson, "The Last Showgirl" Angelina Jolie, "Maria" Nicole Kidman, "Babygirl" Tilda Swinton, "The Room Next Door" Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here" Kate Winslet, "Lee"

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

"Anora" "Challengers" "Emilia Pérez" "A Real Pain" "The Substance" "Wicked"

Best Motion Picture - Drama