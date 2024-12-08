Authorities Search For Missing 15-Year-Old Norman Teen

Authorities are searching for 15-year-old Damian Baker-Land who is believed to have run away from his home in Norman. If you see him or know where he is, call 911.

Sunday, December 8th 2024, 7:07 am

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old Norman teen with high-functioning autism after issuing an Endangered Missing Alert overnight on Sunday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Damian Baker-Land likely ran away from his home in Norman, no address or locator was given.

He's approximately 5-foot-4, 195 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes, OHP says.

He was last seen wearing black pants, an orange shirt, a black zip-up jacket, white shoes, and a black backpack.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact authorities at 911.
