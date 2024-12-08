Authorities Search For Missing 15-Year-Old Norman Teen

Sunday, December 8th 2024, 7:07 am
Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old Norman teen with high-functioning autism after issuing an Endangered Missing Alert overnight on Sunday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Damian Baker-Land likely ran away from his home in Norman, no address or locator was given.
He's approximately 5-foot-4, 195 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes, OHP says.
He was last seen wearing black pants, an orange shirt, a black zip-up jacket, white shoes, and a black backpack.
If you have information on his whereabouts, contact authorities at 911.
