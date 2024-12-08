OKC Officer Takes 12 Plunges For Special Olympics At Law Enforcement Torch Run Event

Oklahoma City Police Officer Brett House completed 12 plunges in 12 hours at a fundraiser for Special Olympics Oklahoma.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run wrapped up a 12-hour fundraiser Saturday evening at Chicken N Pickle, with holiday decorations and a crisp winter breeze setting the scene.

What you wouldn’t expect on a 40-degree day was a dunk tank, but that’s exactly where Oklahoma City Police Officer Brett House spent his Saturday.

“We’re doing a super plunge. I will be doing 12 plunges in 12 hours,” House said.

In the cold weather, it wasn’t just for fun and games.

“One plunge every hour for Special Olympics Oklahoma,” House explained.

The Oklahoma City Police Department has supported Special Olympics Oklahoma through the Law Enforcement Torch Run for over 30 years.

“The athletes are truly some of the best people you will know,” House said. “We learn so much about people by being around such special people.”

Isaac Myers, a Special Olympics athlete competing in bowling, basketball, and pickleball, was one of the many who benefited from the support.

“It is like one of the best things to ever get to do,” Myers said. “Getting to do all types of tournaments, and it’s just been the best times ever.”

Myers also appreciates the support from local law enforcement.

“It’s like having a good buddy that gets to be with you,” he said.

Isaac made the first dunk Saturday morning. Over the next 12 hours, House braved 11 more dunks into the ice-cold water.

“For us, it’s about raising awareness for people with intellectual disabilities and showing that everybody in this world counts,” House said.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run will also host a pickleball tournament benefiting Special Olympics on Tuesday at Chicken N Pickle. To register for the tournament CLICK HERE.