OTA seeks public input at upcoming ACCESS Oklahoma meetings

By: Graham Dowers

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) is inviting residents, business owners, and property owners to attend two public meetings this month focused on the South Extension Turnpike, which is a part of the state’s long-term ACCESS Oklahoma transportation plan.

The meetings will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the following dates:

Monday, May 19, at the Countdown Event Center, 3201 Deskin Dr., Norman Wednesday, May 2,1 at the Purcell Multi-Purpose Center, 1400 Chandler Park Rd., Purcell

These meetings will give the public a chance to offer feedback on the realignment of the South Extension, which will now be routed west of a previously proposed alignment. The new corridor is designed to connect the East-West Connector to I-35, helping to divert heavy truck traffic away from central Norman and Purcell, reducing congestion along the I-35 Southern Corridor, and improving regional safety.

With all legal challenges now resolved, OTA is resuming design work and is seeking early community input to determine the least disruptive and most effective route for the turnpike. Attendees will be asked to share local knowledge and concerns directly with the engineering design team, which will use the feedback to help shape the final alignment, expected to be announced this fall.

“These public meetings are important,” said Terri Angier, spokesperson for the South Extension project. “The comments, information, and input we receive will help our engineers working on the route alignment study and ultimately guide the OTA’s decision-making.”

Meeting attendees will also learn more about the project’s purpose, timeline, and design process.

For more information about ACCESS Oklahoma or to follow project updates, visit their official website.