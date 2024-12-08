Arcadia Police Officer Involved In Crash At NE 36th And North Kelley Avenue

Sunday, December 8th 2024, 12:02 am
An Arcadia police officer is taken to the hospital following a crash on Saturday, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said Arcadia Police were running traffic for a funeral procession for 14-year-old Jordan Gulley when one of the officer's vehicles struck a truck that pulled out in front of them.
It happened at NE 36th and North Kelley Avenue.
The crash caused the police vehicle to go over the curb, hit a pole, and roll over.
The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police say.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
