Arcadia Police Officer Involved In Crash At NE 36th And North Kelley Avenue

An Arcadia police officer was involved in a crash at NE 36th Street and North Kelley Avenue in Oklahoma City on Saturday, authorities confirm.

Sunday, December 8th 2024, 12:02 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Arcadia police officer is taken to the hospital following a crash on Saturday, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said Arcadia Police were running traffic for a funeral procession for 14-year-old Jordan Gulley when one of the officer's vehicles struck a truck that pulled out in front of them.

It happened at NE 36th and North Kelley Avenue.

The crash caused the police vehicle to go over the curb, hit a pole, and roll over.

The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police say.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

