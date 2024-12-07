Why A Norman Radiation Therapist Believes Music Is The Best Medicine

Julie Winkler, a radiation therapist at Norman Regional Health System, uses her harp-playing talent to bring comfort and joy to cancer patients, blending music and kindness to enhance their healing journey.

Cancer treatments don’t pause for the holidays, and for those navigating this journey, embracing the holiday spirit can be challenging. Julie Winkler offers peace to her patients through music and kindness.

Who is Julie Winkler?

Winkler is a radiation therapist at Norman Regional Health System. She helps patients who receive radiation to treat cancer. Her late grandfather also suffered from cancer and his journey inspired her path toward the healthcare field.

Winkler’s second talent

Healthcare is Winkler’s forte along with her ability to play the harp.

“I started when I was nine,” Winkler said. “I think there’s just a special way you can say things with music that goes so much further than words do.”

Manager of radiation oncology Anna McMurray said she sees the remedy Winkler’s talents provide.

“We’re very proud of her,” McMurray said. “Absolutely it has an impact.”

How Winkler’s Music Helped David Raeside

One patient, David Raeside, bonded with Winkler during his treatments.

“He is in such extreme pain,” said Winkler, who formed a special bond with Raeside. “He never missed a treatment he got up every day.”

Raeside, a classical music enthusiast, found solace in Winkler’s harp performances, which gave him something positive to focus on.

“He was just was the happiest I've probably ever seen him,” Winkler said.

Medical Science behind music

Multiple studies over the years show music has a profound impact on health and wellbeing. Winkler said she believes music is good for the body and the soul.

“Yes, the best medicine,” Winkler said. “You can bring joy back to someone’s life I think is the most important kind of treatment that someone can get.”

Winkler said Raeside was doing much better ever since her musical performance for him. She said his attitude and energy have changed for the better.