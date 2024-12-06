Officer Struck By Vehicle In Penn Square Mall Parking Lot

A police officer was struck by a vehicle near Penn Square Mall, authorities confirm.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police Department said the officer was hit during a disturbance in the parking lot.

OCPD said the scene is on the mall's west side on Pennsylvania Avenue and Northwest Expressway.

It is unknown what agency the officer is with at this time.

The officer is being checked out but does not have any life-threatening injuries.

