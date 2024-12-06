Pet Of The Week: Stevie

Our Pet of the Week is Stevie!

By: News 9

Stevie is a sweet 8-week-old puppy who loves to cuddle and give kisses.

Her hobbies include playing with toys and exploring the foster room.

Stevie is the smallest in her litter, but that doesn't stop her from enjoying playtime with her brothers and sisters.

She is still a puppy and will need a home that is ready to house-train her on all the ins and outs of being a family dog.

She is smart and loveable and will catch on soon enough. She sleeps in a large enclosure at night with her mom (Rosie) and 5 other siblings.

She will be ready to find her forever home by December 13th!

CLICK HERE to see Oklahoma Humane's website.

YULE LOG PARTY

On Dec. 6 from 6 -10 p.m., OK Humane is having their annual Yule Log party at the Pool Bar & Bodega at the Fordson Hotel.

Experience animal-themed holiday merriment to celebrate OK Humane’s 6th Annual Yule Log.

Pool Bar will donate 20% of bar sales from the ENTIRE DAY (noon-11 p.m.) to OK Humane. For every donation made to OK Humane at the Yule Log Party, Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial will make a matching donation to OK Humane’s Animal Advocacy Program, up to $2500!

Party attractions include live music by Hannah Helbig brought to you by Arts Council OKC Art Moves initiative, holiday cocktails, a free photo booth, pet doodles by Taylor Clark, Yule Log-themed Christmas ornaments for purchase thanks to Wooden Hearts Boutique, and an Adopt-A-Plush-Pet station where you can customize a collar + tag for a stuffed dog or cat, complete with an OK Humane plush pet adoption certificate.