The Porch Visits With High Schools Ahead Of State Championship Games

Friday, December 6th 2024, 11:07 am
With the final round of high school football playoffs across Oklahoma finally here, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is meeting with the few teams left standing before their championship games.
At Washington High School, players for the Warriors hit the road to face Millwood High School at 1 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Yellowjackets from Choctaw High School are preparing for their game at the University of Central Oklahoma, where they will take on Muskogee at 7 p.m.
