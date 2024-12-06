The Porch Visits With High Schools Ahead Of State Championship Games

High school football players across Oklahoma are entering the final round of playoffs, and the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is meeting with the teams still standing before they hit the field.

By: News 9

With the final round of high school football playoffs across Oklahoma finally here, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is meeting with the few teams left standing before their championship games.

At Washington High School, players for the Warriors hit the road to face Millwood High School at 1 p.m.

RELATED: Washington Warriors, Millwood Falcons To Meet In Class 2A-1 State Championship

Meanwhile, the Yellowjackets from Choctaw High School are preparing for their game at the University of Central Oklahoma, where they will take on Muskogee at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Choctaw Yellowjackets Prep For Class 6A-II State Championship Game