Choctaw Yellowjackets Prep For Class 6A-II State Championship Game

The Choctaw Yellowjackets are gearing up for one last game of the season as they prepare to face Muskogee in the Class 6A-II state championship matchup.

Friday, December 6th 2024, 11:08 am

By: News 9


CHOCTAW, Okla. -

As high school football teams across Oklahoma prepare for the final round of playoffs, the Choctaw Yellowjackets are gearing up for one last game of the season.

Before heading to face Muskogee High School at the University of Central Oklahoma, the Coca-Cola Southwest beverages Porch spoke to players, students and fans to learn how they are getting ready for the big game.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 6th, 2024

December 8th, 2024

December 8th, 2024

December 8th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 7th, 2024

December 7th, 2024

December 7th, 2024

December 7th, 2024