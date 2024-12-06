Choctaw Yellowjackets Prep For Class 6A-II State Championship Game

Friday, December 6th 2024, 11:08 am
As high school football teams across Oklahoma prepare for the final round of playoffs, the Choctaw Yellowjackets are gearing up for one last game of the season.
Before heading to face Muskogee High School at the University of Central Oklahoma, the Coca-Cola Southwest beverages Porch spoke to players, students and fans to learn how they are getting ready for the big game.
December 6th, 2024
December 8th, 2024
December 8th, 2024
December 8th, 2024
December 7th, 2024
December 7th, 2024
December 7th, 2024