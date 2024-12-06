OKC Thunder Hosts Charity Raffle For Luxury Suite Experience At NBA Cup Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder are holding a raffle, giving fans the chance to win a luxury suite experience for one winner and 15 friends at next week's NBA Cup game against the Dallas Mavericks.

By: News 9

News 9 spoke with Erin Oldfield, the Thunder's Vice President of Community Engagement, to learn more about the fundraiser.

"Thunder fans have the opportunity to win this unforgettable experience, living the 'suite' life for one winner and 15 friends," Oldfield said. "With all proceeds going to the Thunder Community Foundation."

Tickets for the raffle are priced at $5 each, with unlimited entries available for participants aged 18 years or older. Proceeds will support the Thunder Community Foundation, which focuses on building basketball courts and aiding youth-based nonprofit organizations across Oklahoma.

The game will take place at the Paycom Center, where the Thunder, currently holding a 3-1 record, will face the Mavericks in the quarterfinals. The team aims to advance to the semifinals in Las Vegas.

Fans can purchase raffle tickets ahead of the NBA Cup by visiting the Thunder's website.