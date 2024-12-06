Commercial Fire Extinguished In SE Oklahoma City

Firefighters responded to the scene of a commercial fire Friday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.

Friday, December 6th 2024, 10:27 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews responded to a commercial fire Friday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, authorities say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to the scene of the fire near Southeast 15th Street and Interstate 35.

Oklahoma Natural Gas was called to the scene to assist with shutting off a gas line to the area.

There were no injuries.
