OCPD Officer Charged With Assault Against Elderly Man, Vietnamese American Community Reacts

The Vietnamese American Community of Oklahoma expressed support for the charges filed against OCPD Sgt. Joseph Gibson for assaulting 70-year-old Lich Vu, emphasizing that while justice is a step forward, it cannot undo the trauma Vu has suffered from the incident.

The Vietnamese American Community of Oklahoma said on Thursday that justice is being served after the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office filed a charge against an Oklahoma City Police Officer for “unreasonable use-of-force” toward an elderly man.

District Attorney Vicki Behenna filed one count of aggravated assault and battery against Sgt. Joseph Gibson for an incident that occurred in October.

RELATED COVERAGE: OKC Officer Faces Aggravated Assault Charge Following October Use-Of-Force Incident

“This is the first step, but we can’t replace the hurt. It can’t replace the trauma. It can’t replace a lot of things they’re experiencing,” said Thuan Nguyen, President-Elect of the Vietnamese American Community of Oklahoma. “The DA did the right thing in charging him.”

In body camera footage released by police, Gibson is seen forcing 70-year-old Lich Vu to the ground during a dispute over a traffic ticket. Nearby surveillance video, also released by OCPD, further revealed graphic views of Vu’s head hitting the concrete during the takedown arrest.

RELATED COVERAGE: OKC Police Chief Responds To Excessive Force Complaints Against Officer

RELATED COVERAGE: Community Makes Demands After Man Sent To Hospital Following Encounter With Oklahoma City Police Officer

Vu appeared unconscious while being handcuffed. First responders took him to the hospital where he recovered from a brain bleed and fractures to his neck and orbital. His family said the hospital discharged Vu last week, although he’s still experiencing confusion and headaches.

“He’s not in the state that he was in before the accident,” Nguyen said, adding that Vu has been unable to continue cancer treatment due to his injuries.

If convicted, Sgt. Gibson could face up to five years in prison and or a $500 fine.

“I really feel that he needs the maximum. A $500 fine doesn’t justify the hurt and the pain that’s been done to this gentleman -- he can get away with almost killing a man who has never ever done really anything but got aggravated because he wasn’t listened to,” Nguyen expressed.

The president of the OKC Police Union called the charge "disappointing," insisting Sgt. Gibson handled the call with professionalism while following his de-escalation training.

The full statement says,

“The OKC FOP stands behind Sgt. Gibson, who handled this call for service with professionalism. It is very disappointing to see a police officer face felony charges for actions taken in good faith while serving in the line of duty. Sgt. Gibson followed his de-escalation training and protocol when assaulted.

We recognize the injuries that Mr. Vu sustained, and we are sympathetic to him and his family. However, we believe strongly that every detail of this incident matters and needs to be considered.

We are deeply concerned about the impact this charging decision will have on the ability of officers to rely on their training and professional judgment to preserve order and protect the public.”



