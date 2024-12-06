Suspect In Custody After Crashing Vehicle Reported Stolen In Warr Acres

Police say a suspect is in custody after crashing a vehicle in Warr Acres that was reported stolen.

By: News 9

Officers say a stolen vehicle that had been reported stolen was spotted near Northwest Wilshire Boulevard and Northwest Expressway.

Police say the suspect ran a red light and crashed the vehicle causing it to roll over.

The suspect was then seen running through an alleyway between two nearby buildings, according to police.

Police say the suspect was found hiding in a truck bed in a nearby business and was then taken into custody.

The suspect is being taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to police.