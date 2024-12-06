Sulphur Faces Lincoln Christian For 3A State Title After Tornado Tragedy, Fueled By Resilience

Lincoln Christian and Sulphur will face off for the Class 3A state football title in Edmond on Thursday night, with Sulfur's team embodying hope and resilience after a devastating tornado.

Thursday night in Edmond the OSAA is set to hand out its first football gold ball.

Lincoln Christian and Sulphur will go head to head for the class 3A state title.

Devastation still lingers in downtown Sulphur, months after a tornado struck the area in April. Their story is about hope and resilience, and it's being shown through their football team.

In the days following the tornado students couldn't even get to class, but now the halls are filled with joyful students.

One standout, is Gideon Peterson, a senior with a lot of opportunity ahead. A year ago he had never played football.

"I've got three offers, Southeastern, OBU, and Coverstockton," said Peterson.

Peterson's home was destroyed by a tornado in April.

"I didn't know what all had happened, I just knew that we had been hit and I just didn't know what was next in my future," he said.

Now the focus for Peterson and the rest of Sulphur is to get the win.

"The tornado ... it brought everybody closer together and it would mean a lot to be able to bring a golden ball back to all of us," said Justus Gillim, senior.

"We have learned a lot of life lessons we have overcome adversity and we are going to face adversity and it is how we respond to that that determines how we will win this game," said Nash Williamson, senior.

The Bulldogs plan to use the strength they gained off the field to take home the golden ball for the first time in 20 years.