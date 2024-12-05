Sulphur Football Team One Win Away From First State Title In 20 Years

The Sulphur High School football team is one win away from their first state title in 20 years. The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited the school to see how they're preparing for the big matchup.

Thursday, December 5th 2024, 1:48 pm

By: News 9


The Sulphur community is standing strong seven months after a devastating EF-3 tornado. Several people lost everything in that tornado, including members of the high school football team.

Now, the Sulphur High School football team is one win away from their first state title in 20 years.

They are taking on Lincoln Christian on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited the school to see how they're preparing for the big matchup.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 5th, 2024

December 6th, 2024

December 6th, 2024

December 6th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 6th, 2024

December 6th, 2024

December 6th, 2024

December 6th, 2024