Sulphur Football Team One Win Away From First State Title In 20 Years

Thursday, December 5th 2024, 1:48 pm
The Sulphur community is standing strong seven months after a devastating EF-3 tornado. Several people lost everything in that tornado, including members of the high school football team.
Now, the Sulphur High School football team is one win away from their first state title in 20 years.
They are taking on Lincoln Christian on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited the school to see how they're preparing for the big matchup.
December 5th, 2024
December 6th, 2024
December 6th, 2024
December 6th, 2024
December 6th, 2024
December 6th, 2024
December 6th, 2024