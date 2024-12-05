Sulphur Football Team One Win Away From First State Title In 20 Years

The Sulphur High School football team is one win away from their first state title in 20 years. The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited the school to see how they're preparing for the big matchup.

By: News 9

The Sulphur community is standing strong seven months after a devastating EF-3 tornado. Several people lost everything in that tornado, including members of the high school football team.

Now, the Sulphur High School football team is one win away from their first state title in 20 years.

They are taking on Lincoln Christian on Thursday at 7 p.m.

