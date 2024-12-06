Sac And Fox Nation Juvenile Detention Center Employee Accused Of Downloading Child Pornography

A Stroud man, employed at the Sac and Fox Juvenile Detention Center, has been accused of downloading child pornography after a cyber tip led to the discovery of illegal images on his phone.

A Stroud man entrusted to work around minors has been accused of downloading child pornography.

Stroud Police were notified through a cyber tip the Sac and Fox Juvenile Detention Center employee had the illegal images.

Stroud Police credited their partnership with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit for catching the suspect.

Police Chief Clint Gaylord said what they discovered during the investigation was disturbing. “It’s very disturbing for anyone to be involved in that sick activity,” said Gaylord.

Gaylord said investigators found around 80 illegal images on 42-year-old Joshua Jordan's phone. “Involving children as young as wearing diapers that were engaged in sexual acts,” said Gaylord.

Police questioned Jordan this week during a warrant search of his home which was located only blocks from the police department. “He did admit he had downloaded some files but he deleted them and didn’t know what they were,” said Gaylord.

Gaylord said at the time of the arrest Jordan was employed at the Sac and Fox Juvenile Detention Center as a janitor and previously as a detention officer.

“We’re not aware of any victims from Sac and Fox Juvenile Detention Center or anywhere in the community,” said Gaylord.

The cyber tip pointing to Jorden's alleged internet activity went directly to the OSBI.

“We have over 9,000 cyber tips a year and that’s way too many for us to work on our own so we heavily rely on our partner agencies,” said Special Agent Blaine Phillips, OSBI.

The Stroud Police Department now has a dedicated investigator focused on cyber tips. Their work on Jordan's case is not over.

“Just want to do our part to aggressively prosecute these individuals and get them off our streets and protect our children,” said Gaylord.

Jordan told police he planned to resign from the juvenile detention center. News 9 reached out to Sac and Fox Nation for an update on Jordan's employment but did not hear back.

Jordan has not been formally charged by the Lincoln County District Attorney's Office.