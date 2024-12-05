5 Key Numbers From The OKC Thunder's Last 5 Matchups

The Thunder take on the Toronto Raptors Thursday evening. What did the past five games look like?

By: News 9

-

The Toronto Raptors will seek their fifth consecutive home victory on Thursday night when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

They will have to deal with a tenacious defense against the Thunder, who have won five of six after defeating the visiting Utah Jazz 133-106 on Tuesday. Oklahoma City used a swarming defense to score 45 points on 29 Utah turnovers.

The Thunder are 7-3 on the road. Oklahoma City won both games against Toronto last season with one of the victories coming in overtime.

Here's a list of the past five games and stats from each:

40 Combined Points: Monday, Nov. 25

FINAL: Oklahoma City Thunder- 130, Sacramento Kings- 109

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s bench players combined for 40 points in a 130-109 win over Sacramento on Monday night that extended the Kings' losing streak to four.

Jalen Williams scored 28 points and Isaiah Hartenstein returned from a stint on the injured list with 17 points for the Thunder.

DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points in the first half and finished the game with 30 for the Kings. The Kings bench scored half of what the Thunder's bench did, and Sacramento shot just 25% from 3-point range.

35 Points From SGA: Wednesday, Nov. 27

Oklahoma City Thunder- 105, Golden State Warriors- 101

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, Jalen Williams exited late in the first half with a right eye injury and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Curry-less Golden State Warriors 105-101 on Wednesday night.

Andrew Wiggins made it a one-point game on a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left. After Gilgeous-Alexander missed a free throw at the other end, Wiggins was blocked by Luguentz Dort on a game-tying layup.

Gilgeous-Alexander followed up his 37-point performance from Monday’s 130-109 victory at Sacramento by shooting 13 for 28 in the third straight win by Oklahoma City (14-4).

Kuminga returned from a two-game absence with an illness to start and scored a team-high 19 points for the Warriors (12-6), who were missing Stephen Curry due to pain in both his knees.

Williams got hurt when Jonathan Kuminga dunked over him with 39 seconds left in the first half. The Thunder star limped to the locker room and didn't return after being seen with an ice bag on his eye area during intermission.

4th Straight Win: Friday, Nov. 29

Oklahoma City Thunder- 101, Los Angeles Lakers- 93

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, and the Oklahoma City Thunder held on for a 101-93 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA Cup game on Friday night.

It is the fifth time in the past six games Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points. Jalen Williams added 19 points as the Thunder won their fourth straight.

Dalton Knecht scored 20 points, including five 3-pointers for the Lakers, who have dropped four of their last five. D’Angelo Russell had 17 points off the bench.

With the loss, Los Angeles can not advance to the quarterfinals after winning the inaugural NBA Cup tournament last year.

Phoenix, San Antonio and Oklahoma City are all 2-1 in West Group B while the Lakers are 2-2.

The Lakers drew within one point before Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 1:35 remaining to put the Thunder up 95-91.

Tied At 113: Sunday, Dec. 1

Oklahoma City Thunder- 116, Houston Rockets- 119

Fred VanVleet had a season-high 38 points and Dillon Brooks made a go-ahead jump shot late to help the Houston Rockets to a 119-116 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday night.

The game was tied at 113 when Brooks hit the short jumper in the lane just before the shot clock expired to put the Rockets on top with 33.1 seconds to go.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a shot on the other end and Brooks grabbed the rebound. VanVleet was fouled and made both free throws to make it 117-113 with 4.6 seconds remaining.

Jalen Williams got the Thunder within 1 on a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left, but VanVleet made two more free throws to secure the win.

It’s the third straight win for the Rockets and their fifth in the last six games, and it came after Oklahoma City got a 126-107 victory in the first meeting on Nov. 8.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 points in his fourth straight 30-point game for the Thunder, whose four-game winning streak was snapped.

Led By 30 Points: Tuesday, Dec. 3

Oklahoma City Thunder- 133, Utah Jazz- 106

Jalen Williams scored 28 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 26 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 133-106 on Tuesday night en route to the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Isaiah Joe had 19 points and fellow reserve Aaron Wiggins finished with 16 as the Thunder closed out West Group B play at 3-1. They won the group when Phoenix beat San Antonio 104-93 later Tuesday.

Alexander, selected as Western Conference player of the month earlier Tuesday, scored 15 points after halftime. Oklahoma City twice led by as many as 30 points in the second half.

Isaiah Hartenstein had four points and five rebounds, his first game without at least 10 points and 10 boards in six games since returning from a fractured hand.

Collin Sexton scored 17 points while Walker Kessler and John Collins added 15 apiece for the Jazz, who fell to 4-17.

Utah led 19-10 on a three-point play by Sexton, but the Thunder scored 22 of the next 28 to make it 32-25 after one quarter. Joe had eight points off the bench to spark the run, including two 3-pointers and a soaring left-handed dunk.