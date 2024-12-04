Calls To Oklahoma's 988 Mental Health Lifeline Decrease Need For Law Enforcement Involvement

Metro citizens experiencing a mental health crisis can turn to a different three-digit number for help. Instead of 911 citizens can call 988. State and local officials said it is making a difference for the people who need it.

-

Metro citizens experiencing a mental health crisis can turn to a different three-digit number for help.

Instead of 911 citizens can call 988. State and local officials said it is making a difference for the people who need it.

Before 988, Oklahoma City police were dispatched to mental health-related calls and were unable to help the citizens. That all changed two years ago.

A mental health crisis is an emergency but 988 gives citizens an alternative to police response.

“So, it has given them another avenue to call to talk to somebody about the crisis they may be in,” said Lt. Tim Land, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Lieutenant Tim Land manages the Oklahoma City Police Department's Crisis Intervention Team. He said sometimes CIT intervention is necessary, but most times someone in crisis just needs to hear a caring voice.

“A majority of 988 calls are resolved over the phone or they don’t need to send out a mobile crisis team or contact the police,” said Land.

Since the state launched the 988 Mental Health Lifeline in 2022, Oklahoma City police have seen a significant decrease in officers responding to mental health calls. Trained service providers and city programs were brought in to take the place of officers, giving citizens in crisis the urgent help they needed.

While calls to police were nearly cut in half, according to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services calls to 988 grew in Oklahoma County by 79% from October 2023 to October of this year.

Now, the Oklahoma City Fire Department is getting involved in caring for citizens.

“On their crisis response teams they have a paramedic, a care navigator which is a case worker,” said Land. “They also have the ability to contact a clinician to help assist with any mental health needs the person has.”

If someone experiencing a mental health crisis calls 911 — the dispatcher will send them to 988 if a crime or medical emergency is not involved.

Calls to 988 statewide average more than 3,000 per month. If a call cannot be handled over the phone, a mobile crisis team is dispatched. State officials said seven in 10 crises can be resolved with the team and without police intervention.