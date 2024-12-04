Former Kingfisher High Football Coach Jeff Myers' Motion To Dismiss Child Neglect Case Denied

Former Kingfisher High School football coach Jeff Myers was denied after asking a judge to dismiss the child neglect case against him during a court hearing Monday morning.

By: News 9

Myers, who stands accused of knowing about and allowing hazing within the football program, sought to have the charges dropped, arguing there is "insufficient evidence" to proceed with the case.

Prosecutors contend that the judge has already determined enough evidence for the case to proceed.

Judges denied the motion, and Myers' case will go to trial.

A date has not been set, but Myers will have a bond appearance on Feb. 5, 2025.