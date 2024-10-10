Former Kingfisher High Football Coach Jeff Myers Returns To Court On Child Neglect Charge

A former Kingfisher High School football coach heads back to court on Wednesday. Jeff Myers is charged with felony child neglect for allegedly knowing and allowing hazing and bullying in the football program.

A former Kingfisher High School football coach heads back to court on Wednesday. Jeff Myers is charged with felony child neglect for allegedly knowing and allowing hazing and bullying in the football program.

Jeff Myers appeared before a judge Wednesday morning with his attorney, Joe E. White Jr., who filed a motion to quash for insufficient evidence, and says there is not enough evidence for this case to move forward.

“There's simply no crime that has been committed by Coach Myers,” said White.

Myers’ defense team says it’s prepared to prove that. The former Kingfisher High School football coach is charged with child neglect stemming from a hazing lawsuit filed by a former player. His father detailed that abuse.

“From day one, he started to endure all different kinds of levels of abuse whether it was physical, emotional, verbal abuse,” said Justin Mecklenburg, the plaintiff’s father.

A two-year investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) uncovered “the ring” where players allegedly took out their differences during boxing and wrestling matches. Prosecutors argue Myers knew about the fights but did nothing to stop them.

“Given what the evidence the sworn testimony has been at the preliminary hearing we're challenging the sufficiency of that evidence, it does not meet the elements of the crime that we're charged with,” said White.

Court documents show the sworn testimony by former players, one saying “The players were having fun.” Another said he didn’t remember anyone getting hurt. The defense also says those fight videos show that boxing not only took place outside the locker room but also at someone’s home or at wrestling and track meets.

“It's very unfortunate he’s still having to go through this, but we're going to get finality at some point,” White said. “He wishes he was out on the football field coaching kids, that's what he was born to do.”

Both sides will return to the Kingfisher County Courthouse for the next hearing scheduled for November 6. In regard to the lawsuit, Kingfisher Public Schools agreed to a $5 million settlement with the plaintiff last November.