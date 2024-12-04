Oklahoma Gov. Stitt Replaces Secretary Of Energy And Environment

Gov. Kevin Stitt has fired his cabinet's Secretary of Energy and Environment, Ken McQueen, and chosen a replacement to assume McQueen's role.

By: News 9

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has fired his cabinet's Secretary of Energy and Environment, Ken McQueen, and replaced him with Jeff Starling. Starling, formerly Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary at Lagoon Water Midstream, will assume the role.

The cabinet shake-up follows McQueen's involvement in a court hearing Tuesday, where he joined Attorney General Gentner Drummond and other attorneys general in a lawsuit against poultry companies, including Tyson Foods.

The lawsuit alleges that companies like Tyson are responsible for pollution affecting Oklahoma waterways.

Governor Stitt expressed disappointment that McQueen appeared in opposition to Oklahoma farmers and landowners.

Stitt highlighted Starling's two decades of experience in the energy industry, saying Starling is qualified to do the job.