Historic Oklahoma City Jewel Theatre Receives $1 Million Renovation Grant

Constructed in 1931, the Jewel Theatre in Oklahoma City is seeing new life after receiving a $1 million grant to renovate the structure.

Nearing almost 100 years old, Jewel Theatre was built as a place for the city's Black community to enjoy the arts during the Segregation Era.

With a projection room, ticket booth, offices and much more at the location along Northeast 4th Street near North Laird Avenue, the building shut its doors in the 1960s following a period of urban renewal that forced other businesses in the area to close, as well as the theater founder's death.

However, the family of the theatre's original owner says they are working to revitalize the old theater and bring back an iconic Eastside location.

"It's more than the Eastside and the Black community," Jewel Jones said. "It's encompassing the art world, the theatre world ... So to see things like Black Wall Street, the coffee shops, the things taking place again on the Eastside, it's very encouraging."

After receiving a $1 million grant from the Mellon Foundation, coupled with advocacy efforts from state leaders such as Oklahoma Sen. Nikki Nice, construction is already underway thanks to Oklahoma's first Black and woman-led design firm Open Design Collective.

Open Design Collective is working on a business plan, so an opening date is not yet set.

If you would like to help the Jewel Theatre, developers are accepting donations on the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma website, which you can find here.