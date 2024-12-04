John Marshall Enterprise Middle School Shifts To Distance Learning Due To 'Unusual Smell'

John Marshall Enterprise Middle School (JMEMS) will move to distance learning on Wednesday, December 4, to allow district crews to investigate and address the source of an unusual smell in the building.

By: News 9

John Marshall Enterprise Middle School (JMEMS) will move to distance learning on Wednesday, December 4, to allow district crews to investigate and address the source of an unusual smell in the building.

In a message sent to families, the school district emphasized that, while students have remained safe and learning has continued as usual, the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

"While students have been safe at all times, we have made the decision to close the building tomorrow so that district crews can continue investigating the source of the unusual smell that JMEMS has been experiencing," the school stated.

Students will follow a distance learning plan, with activities and lessons tailored to each grade level. Parents are encouraged to contact teachers for any specific questions regarding the assignments.

OKCPS officials said they would keep families updated on the situation as efforts to resolve the issue continue.