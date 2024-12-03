Man Previously Charged With Murder Accused Of Killing Woman, Unborn Child

Blood tests show Damien Stevenson was intoxicated the night he drove head-on into the victim’s vehicle in early November. According to court filings, Stevenson was previously convicted of DUI. In 2008 he was charged with first-degree murder but was never convicted.

A metro man was charged in the deaths of a woman and her unborn child.

Blood tests show Damien Stevenson was intoxicated the night he drove head-on into the victim’s vehicle in early November.

According to court filings, Stevenson was previously convicted of DUI. In 2008 he was charged with first-degree murder but was never convicted.

In 2008, a mug shot of Damien Stevenson, then 29, appeared in a News 9 broadcast.

Stevenson was accused of fatally shooting a man near an Oklahoma City liquor store. Stevenson pleaded not guilty to the charge—which was later dismissed "pending further investigation."

Court records show Stevenson continued to have scrapes with the law, convicted twice in 2022 for DUI.

Fast forward to Nov. 2, 2024. Under the influence of drugs and alcohol, with no license, and no insurance, police say Stevenson had no business being behind the wheel of a car, that was reported to 911.

Dispatch: OCPD has taken several calls of a runaway driver. it's going to be an older model light Chevy Malibu. Southbound in the northbound lane. Last reported on Hefner Parkway and Britton.

Despite alerts from concerned drivers it was too late.

“That vehicle crashed into someone. OCPD is on the scene at Lake Hefner Parkway.

Stevenson had crashed head-on into Maria Ganchozo. She was five months pregnant. Neither Maria nor her unborn child survived.

According to a search warrant Stevenson's blood alcohol level tested four times the legal limit.

Stevenson's 8-year-old grandson was also in the vehicle with him at the time of the crash. The child suffered a broken leg.

Steven is charged with several crimes including two counts of second-degree murder.