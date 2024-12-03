Oklahoma AG’s Office Announces First-Ever Officer Of The Year Award Winner

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office spent Monday afternoon honoring some of Oklahoma’s best and brightest first responders.

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office spent Monday afternoon honoring some of Oklahoma’s best and brightest first responders.

In the first annual Oklahoma Officer of the Year Ceremony, Deputy Austin Murray from the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office was named Oklahoma’s first-ever Officer of the Year.

Deputy Murray received the recognition for his response to a domestic disturbance call on August 11.

That day, a man in a pick-up truck chased his wife and two children before hitting his wife's car, causing her to crash into a tree.

Deputy Murray answered the call and drew his weapon as soon as he saw the suspect reach for a gun tucked in his pants. He then fell to the ground after being shot three times and took cover until he could get a clear shot at the suspect.

Shortly after, the suspect surrendered.

“It's a great honor to be picked by everyone that chose me. I don't know who they were but I wanted to thank them,” Deputy Murray began. “I would like to thank all the officers, sheriff's deputies, troopers, OSBI, DOC... It was a great honor that they showed up for all this and I appreciate what they do.”

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office published the following paragraph regarding Deputy Murray’s contributions:

“On Aug. 11 of this year, Bryan County Sheriff’s Deputy Murray responded to a domestic disturbance concerning a man in a pickup truck who had chased his fleeing wife and two children. The pickup had struck the wife’s vehicle, forcing her to crash into a tree off a highway near Achille. Murray drew his pistol as soon as the suspect, Wesley Buford, reached for a gun tucked inside his pants. Buford jumped behind his truck and the two exchanged gunfire. Murray was hit three times before he was able to get a clear shot at the suspect. Buford collapsed and surrendered shortly thereafter. Murray, who has been with the department for nearly four years, recently received the Medal of Valor from the Oklahoma Sheriffs Association.”

Regional winners received a handgun and plaque, while the overall winner took home an engraved rifle.

Deputy Murray said his injuries are fully healed from the incident.