Ongoing Feud Ends With Deadly OKC Confrontation, Second-Degree Murder Arrest

A metro man is in jail on a second-degree murder complaint after police say a feud ended with a deadly confrontation.

It happened outside of a home in southeast Oklahoma City, where a family had just hosted Thanksgiving a few hours prior.

Friday, around 2 a.m. police responded to a home near Southeast 44th Street and Sunnylane. Officers found Timothy Brown, 24, lying on the road with gunshot wounds.

“The victim was taken to an area hospital and pronounced deceased,” said Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk.

According to court filings, Brown and the woman had shown up at the house due to an ongoing feud between their friend groups.

Police said "more than a dozen people" exited the residence---and told Brown he needed to leave.

The argument escalated.

“There was some type of altercation between that victim and another occupant that exited from the home,” said Quirk.

Reports show Brown brandished a firearm and got back into his car. But when he didn't drive away police said Ladarius Crutchfield had a gun and began shooting into Brown's vehicle.

As investigators collected evidence and night turned into day, police said Crutchfield exited the home. He approached officers and allegedly admitted to shooting into Brown's car.

Police say the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

“The suspect did remain on scene and was booked into jail on a murder complaint,” said Quirk.

Ladarius Crutchfield was jailed on a second-degree murder complaint.

The investigation is ongoing.

Crutchfield has yet to be formally charged.