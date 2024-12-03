Guthrie Utility Customers Face Higher Bills Due To Meter Malfunction

About 150 Guthrie water customers are facing higher-than-normal bills this month due to a malfunctioning meter reading station, but the city is offering adjustments and no disconnections in December.

About 150 residents in Guthrie have bills from the city they weren’t prepared for. Many of these bills were hundreds of dollars higher than people expected.

The city measures how much water people use through a meter system. City officials said the system malfunctioned six months ago resulting in inconsistent bills.

“I was not expecting that,” said Rachel Long, who found her water jump about $100. “Normally I pay a bill of one-ten to one-thirteen. That’s not right. something’s not right. I have three kids. I have a lot of bills to pay for.”

Tami Pierson’s bill was worse yet at $840.

“I was shocked,” Pierson said. “My water bill was never over a hundred unless it was winter.”

Some people shared on social media bills north of $1,500.

“It feels terrible and, you know, it feels icky,” Long said.

In a news release, the city said six months ago the city’s eastside meter reading stations malfunctioned causing the city to estimate water usage. In November, city leaders said they installed a replacement station, and "estimates for the downtime were incorporated into the December bills.”

The city said it is working to solve the problem.

“I was like, ‘Five months, eight hundred forty dollars? No,’” Pierson said.

The holidays bring about surprises, but Pierson said this wasn’t what she had in mind.

“I’m hoping that they get it figured out,” Pierson said.

The city said it will only charge impacted customers for their water usage reflected for Nov. for the Dec. 15th due date. They also said no water disconnections will occur throughout December.

The full release can be read below: