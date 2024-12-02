Celebrate The Season In OKC: December Events and Festivities

Here's a comprehensive list of must-see events in Oklahoma City to help you plan your holiday season!

Whether you're looking for family-friendly events, seasonal performances, or the perfect way to ring in the New Year, there's something for everyone this month.

From dazzling light displays to holiday parades, cocktail pop-ups, and classic performances, Oklahoma City's December calendar is packed with memorable experiences.

Here's a comprehensive list of must-see events to help you plan your holiday season and make the most of the final month of the year!

Ongoing Throughout December

'Tis the Season at Scissortail Park Nov 28 - Dec 24 | Scissortail Park Chicken N Pickle "Holiday Hideaway" Pop-Up Cocktail Bar Nov 22 - Dec 31 | Chicken N Pickle Classic Christmas at Remington Park Nov 22 - Dec 27 | Remington Park Racing Casino Devon Ice Rink Nov 15 - Feb 02, 2025 | Myriad Botanical Gardens Lyric's A Christmas Carol Nov 23 - Dec 27 | Lyric Theatre Myriad and Bright Nov 24 - Dec 24 | Myriad Botanical Gardens Oak on Ice Nov 14 - Jan 20, 2025 | Oak OKC Red Earth TreeFest 2024 Nov 15 - Dec 27 | Red Earth Art Center Safari Lights Nov 09 - Jan 01, 2025 | Oklahoma City Zoo Miracle at Social Capital Nov 24 - Dec 29 | Social Capital Holiday Artist Markets at Factory Obscura Nov 30 - Dec 14 | Factory Obscura Lights On Broadway 2024 Nov 30 - Dec 14 | Automobile Alley Holly Jolly Markets at Sailor & the Dock Nov 30 - Dec 21 | Sailor & the Dock Holiday Pop-Ups Nov 29 - Dec 22 | 399 NW 10th St, OKC

December 2, 2024

Sippin' Santa at Suite B Dec 02 - Dec 30 | Suite B OKC

December 4, 2024

Christmas at Katiebug's Continues through Dec 28 Lindsey Stirling Dec 04 | Paycom Center Sustainable Wreath Making at Oak Dec 04 | Oak OKC

December 5, 2024

ArtAfloatOKC's Caroling Cruises Continues through Dec 20 The Polar Express™ Train Ride Continues through Dec 29 Reindeer Alley | Dasher's Den Continues through Jan 04, 2025

December 6, 2024

A Very Merry Pops With Ashley Brown & Tony Desare Dec 06 - Dec 07 | Civic Center Music Hall Country Christmas Dec 06 | Remington Park Racing Casino Selfies with Santa at Oak Dec 06 - Dec 15 | Oak OKC

December 7, 2024

Cowboy Christmas Parade Dec 07 | Stockyards City OKCMOA's Saturdays in December Dec 07 - Dec 28 | Oklahoma City Museum of Art Oklahoma Opry Christmas Show Dec 07 Fa La La La Lallmark: A Hallmark-Style Musical Parody Dec 07 - Dec 21 | OKC Improv Ice Science at Myriad Botanical Gardens Dec 07 | Myriad Botanical Gardens

December 8, 2024

Canterbury Voices Sing We Now of Christmas Dec 08 | Civic Center Music Hall Deck the Hall Featuring Red Steagall Dec 08 | National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

December 10, 2024

Holiday Ladies Night at The Melting Pot Dec 10

December 13, 2024

Fiesta Navideña Dec 13 | Remington Park

December 14, 2024

The Nutcracker Dec 14 - Dec 23 | Civic Center Music Hall Breakfast With Santa at The Skirvin Dec 14 | Skirvin Hilton

December 15, 2024

Preservation Hall Jazz Band: Creole Christmas Dec 15 | Tower Theatre

December 21, 2024

Winter WonderLab Dec 21 - Dec 23 | Science Museum Oklahoma

December 29, 2024

Chanukah Festival 2024 Dec 29 | Scissortail Park

December 30, 2024

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Dec 30 | Paycom Center

December 31, 2024