Celebrate The Season In OKC: December Events and Festivities

Here's a comprehensive list of must-see events in Oklahoma City to help you plan your holiday season!

Whether you're looking for family-friendly events, seasonal performances, or the perfect way to ring in the New Year, there's something for everyone this month.

From dazzling light displays to holiday parades, cocktail pop-ups, and classic performances, Oklahoma City's December calendar is packed with memorable experiences.

Ongoing Throughout December

  1. 'Tis the Season at Scissortail Park
  2. Nov 28 - Dec 24 | Scissortail Park
  3. Chicken N Pickle "Holiday Hideaway" Pop-Up Cocktail Bar
  4. Nov 22 - Dec 31 | Chicken N Pickle
  5. Classic Christmas at Remington Park
  6. Nov 22 - Dec 27 | Remington Park Racing Casino
  7. Devon Ice Rink
  8. Nov 15 - Feb 02, 2025 | Myriad Botanical Gardens
  9. Lyric's A Christmas Carol
  10. Nov 23 - Dec 27 | Lyric Theatre
  11. Myriad and Bright
  12. Nov 24 - Dec 24 | Myriad Botanical Gardens
  13. Oak on Ice
  14. Nov 14 - Jan 20, 2025 | Oak OKC
  15. Red Earth TreeFest 2024
  16. Nov 15 - Dec 27 | Red Earth Art Center
  17. Safari Lights
  18. Nov 09 - Jan 01, 2025 | Oklahoma City Zoo
  19. Miracle at Social Capital
  20. Nov 24 - Dec 29 | Social Capital
  21. Holiday Artist Markets at Factory Obscura
  22. Nov 30 - Dec 14 | Factory Obscura
  23. Lights On Broadway 2024
  24. Nov 30 - Dec 14 | Automobile Alley
  25. Holly Jolly Markets at Sailor & the Dock
  26. Nov 30 - Dec 21 | Sailor & the Dock
  27. Holiday Pop-Ups
  28. Nov 29 - Dec 22 | 399 NW 10th St, OKC

December 2, 2024

  1. Sippin' Santa at Suite B
  2. Dec 02 - Dec 30 | Suite B OKC

December 4, 2024

  1. Christmas at Katiebug's
  2. Continues through Dec 28
  3. Lindsey Stirling
  4. Dec 04 | Paycom Center
  5. Sustainable Wreath Making at Oak
  6. Dec 04 | Oak OKC

December 5, 2024

  1. ArtAfloatOKC's Caroling Cruises
  2. Continues through Dec 20
  3. The Polar Express™ Train Ride
  4. Continues through Dec 29
  5. Reindeer Alley | Dasher's Den
  6. Continues through Jan 04, 2025

December 6, 2024

  1. A Very Merry Pops With Ashley Brown & Tony Desare
  2. Dec 06 - Dec 07 | Civic Center Music Hall
  3. Country Christmas
  4. Dec 06 | Remington Park Racing Casino
  5. Selfies with Santa at Oak
  6. Dec 06 - Dec 15 | Oak OKC

December 7, 2024

  1. Cowboy Christmas Parade
  2. Dec 07 | Stockyards City
  3. OKCMOA's Saturdays in December
  4. Dec 07 - Dec 28 | Oklahoma City Museum of Art
  5. Oklahoma Opry Christmas Show
  6. Dec 07
  7. Fa La La La Lallmark: A Hallmark-Style Musical Parody
  8. Dec 07 - Dec 21 | OKC Improv
  9. Ice Science at Myriad Botanical Gardens
  10. Dec 07 | Myriad Botanical Gardens

December 8, 2024

  1. Canterbury Voices Sing We Now of Christmas
  2. Dec 08 | Civic Center Music Hall
  3. Deck the Hall Featuring Red Steagall
  4. Dec 08 | National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

December 10, 2024

  1. Holiday Ladies Night at The Melting Pot
  2. Dec 10

December 13, 2024

  1. Fiesta Navideña
  2. Dec 13 | Remington Park

December 14, 2024

  1. The Nutcracker
  2. Dec 14 - Dec 23 | Civic Center Music Hall
  3. Breakfast With Santa at The Skirvin
  4. Dec 14 | Skirvin Hilton

December 15, 2024

  1. Preservation Hall Jazz Band: Creole Christmas
  2. Dec 15 | Tower Theatre

December 21, 2024

  1. Winter WonderLab
  2. Dec 21 - Dec 23 | Science Museum Oklahoma

December 29, 2024

  1. Chanukah Festival 2024
  2. Dec 29 | Scissortail Park

December 30, 2024

  1. Trans-Siberian Orchestra
  2. Dec 30 | Paycom Center

December 31, 2024

  1. Bar K Noon Year's Eve Party
  2. Dec 31 | Bar K
  3. Gatsby's House NYE 2025
  4. Dec 31 | Skirvin Hilton
  5. New Year's Eve at The Melting Pot
  6. Dec 31
