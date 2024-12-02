Celebrate The Season In OKC: December Events and Festivities

Whether you're looking for family-friendly events, seasonal performances, or the perfect way to ring in the New Year, there's something for everyone this month.
From dazzling light displays to holiday parades, cocktail pop-ups, and classic performances, Oklahoma City's December calendar is packed with memorable experiences.
Here's a comprehensive list of must-see events to help you plan your holiday season and make the most of the final month of the year!
Ongoing Throughout December
- 'Tis the Season at Scissortail Park
- Nov 28 - Dec 24 | Scissortail Park
- Chicken N Pickle "Holiday Hideaway" Pop-Up Cocktail Bar
- Nov 22 - Dec 31 | Chicken N Pickle
- Classic Christmas at Remington Park
- Nov 22 - Dec 27 | Remington Park Racing Casino
- Devon Ice Rink
- Nov 15 - Feb 02, 2025 | Myriad Botanical Gardens
- Lyric's A Christmas Carol
- Nov 23 - Dec 27 | Lyric Theatre
- Myriad and Bright
- Nov 24 - Dec 24 | Myriad Botanical Gardens
- Oak on Ice
- Nov 14 - Jan 20, 2025 | Oak OKC
- Red Earth TreeFest 2024
- Nov 15 - Dec 27 | Red Earth Art Center
- Safari Lights
- Nov 09 - Jan 01, 2025 | Oklahoma City Zoo
- Miracle at Social Capital
- Nov 24 - Dec 29 | Social Capital
- Holiday Artist Markets at Factory Obscura
- Nov 30 - Dec 14 | Factory Obscura
- Lights On Broadway 2024
- Nov 30 - Dec 14 | Automobile Alley
- Holly Jolly Markets at Sailor & the Dock
- Nov 30 - Dec 21 | Sailor & the Dock
- Holiday Pop-Ups
- Nov 29 - Dec 22 | 399 NW 10th St, OKC
December 2, 2024
- Sippin' Santa at Suite B
- Dec 02 - Dec 30 | Suite B OKC
December 4, 2024
- Christmas at Katiebug's
- Continues through Dec 28
- Lindsey Stirling
- Dec 04 | Paycom Center
- Sustainable Wreath Making at Oak
- Dec 04 | Oak OKC
December 5, 2024
- ArtAfloatOKC's Caroling Cruises
- Continues through Dec 20
- The Polar Express™ Train Ride
- Continues through Dec 29
- Reindeer Alley | Dasher's Den
- Continues through Jan 04, 2025
December 6, 2024
- A Very Merry Pops With Ashley Brown & Tony Desare
- Dec 06 - Dec 07 | Civic Center Music Hall
- Country Christmas
- Dec 06 | Remington Park Racing Casino
- Selfies with Santa at Oak
- Dec 06 - Dec 15 | Oak OKC
December 7, 2024
- Cowboy Christmas Parade
- Dec 07 | Stockyards City
- OKCMOA's Saturdays in December
- Dec 07 - Dec 28 | Oklahoma City Museum of Art
- Oklahoma Opry Christmas Show
- Dec 07
- Fa La La La Lallmark: A Hallmark-Style Musical Parody
- Dec 07 - Dec 21 | OKC Improv
- Ice Science at Myriad Botanical Gardens
- Dec 07 | Myriad Botanical Gardens
December 8, 2024
- Canterbury Voices Sing We Now of Christmas
- Dec 08 | Civic Center Music Hall
- Deck the Hall Featuring Red Steagall
- Dec 08 | National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum
December 10, 2024
- Holiday Ladies Night at The Melting Pot
- Dec 10
December 13, 2024
- Fiesta Navideña
- Dec 13 | Remington Park
December 14, 2024
- The Nutcracker
- Dec 14 - Dec 23 | Civic Center Music Hall
- Breakfast With Santa at The Skirvin
- Dec 14 | Skirvin Hilton
December 15, 2024
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band: Creole Christmas
- Dec 15 | Tower Theatre
December 21, 2024
- Winter WonderLab
- Dec 21 - Dec 23 | Science Museum Oklahoma
December 29, 2024
- Chanukah Festival 2024
- Dec 29 | Scissortail Park
December 30, 2024
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra
- Dec 30 | Paycom Center
December 31, 2024
- Bar K Noon Year's Eve Party
- Dec 31 | Bar K
- Gatsby's House NYE 2025
- Dec 31 | Skirvin Hilton
- New Year's Eve at The Melting Pot
- Dec 31