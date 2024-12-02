Woman Injured In SW Oklahoma City Drive-By Shooting

One person was injured Monday morning in a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

By: News 9

One person was hurt as a result of a drive-by shooting Monday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said a caller reported gunshots near Woodward Avenue and Southwest 44th Street and suffered an injury to her foot.

After arriving at the scene, OCPD said officers located the caller, and said she had sustained an injury to her foot that was likely caused by glass broken by gunshots.

OCPD said the caller was taken to a hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.