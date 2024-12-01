Families Honor Victims Of Violent Crime In Annual Ceremony

Families from across Oklahoma gathered at the Oklahoma History Center on Saturday to honor loved ones who were victims of violent crimes, with support from the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council.

Families from around Oklahoma hung ornaments commemorating their loved ones who are victims of violent crimes during a ceremony at the Oklahoma History Center on Saturday.

The event began more than two decades ago with just one tree and has exponentially grown each year. The Oklahoma District Attorneys Council organizes the event and invites families Oklahoma prosecutors have worked with on cases.

"It was wonderful seeing everyone here today to remember their loved ones, to remember the people that they were here for, and hopefully, to remember them and all the joy that they brought," said Ryan Stephenson, the assistant executive coordinator for the council and a former prosecutor.

Several categories of violent crime were represented by the families in attendance: ranging from domestic violence to crimes against children, or impaired drivers to homicides.

"We just show them that there are others out there that are in similar situations, have been through similar situations, and we are there for them," said Rob Scholl, who alongside his wife Zona, reflected on their advocacy following the death of their daughter, Chandra, in 2021 due to an impaired driver.

District Attorneys in Oklahoma support crime victims year-round through various other programs, including the Crime Victims Compensation program.

Stephenson said the council plans to support at least nine bills during the coming legislative session to help victims and families of victims of violent crime.