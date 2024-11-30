Transforming The Thanksgiving Leftover Turkey With Chef Andrew Black

Chef Andrew Black shares a simple turkey salad recipe to make the most of Thanksgiving leftovers, combining pulled turkey, lime, pickles, craisins, candied pecans, green onions, mustard, mayonnaise, chopped egg, and seasonings.

-

Thanksgiving is over and after about a day or two those leftovers have pretty much run their course.

So, now what do you do with that leftover turkey? I called my good friend Chef Andrew Black for an idea.

“When I’m doing a menu, it’s a curiosity, where are people coming from? What are they expecting,” said Chef Andrew Black.

He is the world-renowned and James Beard award-winning chef. The man behind four concept restaurants in Oklahoma City.

It’s uncommon to get personal recipes from such a successful chef, I asked him for something, even I could do with the leftover Thanksgiving turkey.

“I like to really think and say, you know what, not all leftover Thanksgiving are equally created the same, however, I’m going to show you a quick recipe to my Thanksgiving leftover turkey. It’s a turkey salad so let me walk you through the ingredients,” said Chef Black.

“We have lime, pickles, a little craisin, they are in the raisin family, some green onions, the turkey, we pull the turkey apart instead of dicing it up, we have some candied pecans, mustards, mayonnaise, chopped egg, salt, pepper,” said Chef Black.

He adds all the ingredients into a bigger bowl, and he’s ready to spoon mix everything together.

“So, you can see all those bright, delicious, ingredients in it.,” said Chef Black.

“And there you go, quick easy, turkey salad,” said Chef Black.

Chef Black insisted that this was all off the cuff and that he had never made this before. And for those who are wondering, I did ask if this could show up on the menu at one of his restaurants?

“Probably lunch somewhere,” said Chef Black.

This dish is made more to taste, and measurements are dependent on how much you are making.