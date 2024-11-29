Riders Saddle Up In Oklahoma City For Annual Horse Reining Competition

The National Reining Horse Association Futurity, one of the world’s most prestigious horse reining competitions, is taking place Friday at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.

By: News 9

News 9 was joined by Brian Bell, the reigning champion of the Futurity, to discuss the event.

“You’ll see the very best horses in the world,” Bell said. “There are horses and riders here from Italy, Germany, Japan, Israel, you name it.”

Reining horses undergo two years of intensive training with expert care to ensure peak performance at competitions.

“They’re like athletes on an NFL football team,” Bell said. “They go to the spa, they go to the vet, they get their legs iced, they go to the chiropractor.”

Reining involves sliding, where horses slide 30 to 35 feet after running at speeds of up to 35 miles per hour. Precision and athleticism are paramount, making reining a thrilling event for participants and spectators alike.

For winning last year's competition, Bell received a prize of $350,000 and a horse trailer, both of which go toward the well-being of his horses.

Next week, the invitational “Military Slide” will take place, where military personnel will learn reining maneuvers, such as sliding and spinning horses.

This year marks a farewell, as it will be the final competition at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds Arena before it is torn down.

The event is a major draw for Oklahoma City, showcasing its hospitality and the cultural significance of reining for Oklahomans.