I-35 Reopened After Semi-Truck Crashes On I-35 Bridge, Dangles Over The Edge

A semi-truck dangling off a bridge has closed Northbound I-35 near Tecumseh Road in Norman.

Thursday, November 28th 2024, 2:37 pm

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

Traffic on I-35 near Tecumseh Road flowing again after a semi crashed into a bridge on Thursday afternoon.

The Norman Fire Department said the truck, carrying milk products, was left dangling off a bridge. EMS evaluated the driver, who is expected to be OK.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, northbound lanes were closed for 5 hours and 35 minutes while crews worked to clear the scene. The roadway was reopened just before 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 28th, 2024

November 29th, 2024

November 29th, 2024

November 29th, 2024

Top Headlines

November 29th, 2024

November 29th, 2024

November 29th, 2024

November 29th, 2024