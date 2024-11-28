I-35 Reopened After Semi-Truck Crashes On I-35 Bridge, Dangles Over The Edge

A semi-truck dangling off a bridge has closed Northbound I-35 near Tecumseh Road in Norman.

By: News 9

Traffic on I-35 near Tecumseh Road flowing again after a semi crashed into a bridge on Thursday afternoon.

The Norman Fire Department said the truck, carrying milk products, was left dangling off a bridge. EMS evaluated the driver, who is expected to be OK.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, northbound lanes were closed for 5 hours and 35 minutes while crews worked to clear the scene. The roadway was reopened just before 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.