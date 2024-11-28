Holiday Scammers And Thieves Are Preparing For Thanksgiving, OCSO Says

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office warns holiday shoppers to beware of scams and theft, offering tips like avoiding suspicious calls, securing valuables, and shopping in groups for safety.

Scammers are preparing for the holidays and there are ways to protect yourself, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office told News 9 on Wednesday.

"I'm using myself as an example because a lot of people will say, 'Oh no, that would never happen.' Trust me, it does happen a lot more than you think,” said Dr. Susan Yorke, who has a background in criminal justice.

Dr. Yorke avoided scammers by paying attention to details like spelling errors and doing her research.

"If it says scam likely on your phone, please do not answer it, because once you start answering the scam, likely they will continuously call you and call you and call you," she urged.

Even on the week of Thanksgiving, “There are a lot of Scrooges in the world, and you don't want somebody taking your money. You don't want somebody taking advantage of you because it's the holidays,” Dr. Yorke said.

OCSO Public Information Officer Aaron Brilbeck noted, “Scams are not the only thing to watch out for over the holidays.”

On Black Friday, “everybody's going out doing their shopping for Christmas," Brilbeck stated.

Criminals are waiting for the perfect opportunities, he said.

"If you're carrying a purse with you, make sure your purse is close to your body. If you have your wallet with you, don't keep it in your back pocket where somebody can take it. Keep it in your front pocket,” OCSO advised.

Brilbeck elaborated, "This time of year, bad guys will watch parking lots and they're looking specifically for things that people leave inside their vehicles: purses, cash, computers, and Christmas gifts."

It is safer to shop in groups, as there is safety in numbers, the Sheriff’s Office added.