News 9 Ride-Along With Bricktown Patrols, Officers Enforce No-Tolerance Curfew Violations

Anyone planning a weekend outing in Bricktown can expect to see an increased police presence in the city's entertainment district. Extra patrols are on hand to keep nightlife visitors safe and enforce underage curfew violations.

Lieutenant Tyler Duncan leads the 7 p.m. lineup at the Bricktown station. Duncan reads over calls officers responded to on Friday night. While Friday nights are busy, Saturday nights draw the biggest crowds to the entertainment district. It takes 20-plus overtime officers to cover the 50 square blocks. There is a map with assigned locations where patrols keep watch.

“We position those officers in those strategic areas around 11 o’clock and when the clubs start letting out around one 1:15,” said Capt. Tommy Ackerman, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police officials said the biggest issue lately has been juvenile curfew violations.

“About three or four weeks ago we had 20 to 30 arrests,” said Ackerman.

Oklahoma City city council members passed a 9 p.m. ordinance last year after an uptick in shootings and crimes involving minors. Police have taken a no-tolerance policy after a series of recent weekend shootings.

“One of the last shootings we had involved an 11 and 13-year-old,” said Ackerman.

Capt. Tommy Ackerman took News 9 on a ride along through the district. Making stops along the route to check other officers handling traffic enforcement and interacting with the public. Then a check on lower Bricktown, the plaza in front of Harkins Theater, a hot spot for families early in the night. Kya Delgado came in from Tulsa and noticed the large police presence.

“When you have this many of them, you feel like there’s eyes everywhere,” said Delgado.

As the hours tick closer to 9 p.m., officers give teenagers warnings.

Soon, there will be signs all over lower Bricktown warning underage visitors of the curfew and what will happen if they violate.

“When you get a little unruly, it kind of ruins it for people,” said Ashley Constable, a parent. “So, getting back to where people can feel safe is important, I think.”

Police said kids can stay out after curfew if a parent or guardian is with them. Some have to wait for rides that come late.

“If they didn’t come back then they would have to take them in for curfew violation,” said Ackerman.

Officers said they have found many parents had no idea their children were in Bricktown when contacted. Officers found a juvenile and three others running, knowing they were out past curfew. Once officers cleared out the underage, the focus shifted to clubs, crowd control, and checking alleys or hiding spots where trouble can happen.

“We will strategically stage officers in those area where it’s dark,” said Ackerman.

Ackerman said the hours are long and unpredictable but their goal is safety.

Juveniles cited and arrested for curfew violations are taken to the Community Intervention Center where they can be held up to 24 hours. The fine for violating the Bricktown curfew is up to $250 and the violator has to appear in court.