OKC Teacher Arrested, Accused Of Aggravated Assault And Battery After Breaking Student's Collarbone

John Marshall Middle School teacher Kiera Smith was arrested for aggravated assault and battery after allegedly "play fighting" with students, leaving one hospitalized with a broken collarbone.

-

An Oklahoma City teacher has been arrested for aggravated assault and battery, accused of "play fighting" with students, including one who was hospitalized with a broken collarbone.

Kiera Smith, a teacher at John Marshall Middle School, was arrested Tuesday.

Court documents state Smith was "play fighting and wrestling" with multiple 13-year-old students in her classroom. The report notes, “Most of the students thought this was funny and some videoed it.”

The report says Smith "grabbed the victim, lifting him off the ground and slammed him into the ground,” breaking the student's collarbone. It further states the victim was "laying on the ground in pain asking for help."

The documents describe videos showing the victim “on the ground defenseless and in pain” as Smith stood over him, raised her arms, and loudly said, “Anything else!”

Smith allegedly returned to her desk without offering help or administering first aid.

According to the report, the victim's mother, who works at the school, found her son lying on the ground in the classroom. She took him to a hospital, where X-rays confirmed his collarbone was broken.

Officers said Smith did not ask about the student's injuries or health when they spoke with her. Instead, they noted she seemed “put off” by the situation and downplayed the altercation.

Smith is charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Oklahoma City Public Schools issued the following statement:

“On November 26, OKCPS was made aware of the arrest of Kiera Monique Smith, a teacher at John Marshall Enterprise Middle School. As is routine in these situations, Ms. Smith has been placed on Administrative Leave.

The district is cooperating with law enforcement and is also conducting a full internal administrative investigation related to this case. As always, the safety and security of our students and staff is our number one priority.

Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot provide further comment at this time. Inquiries related to this case and/or charges should be directed to the OKC Police.”