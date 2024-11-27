4 Arrested, Including 3 Juveniles, After Carjacking And Pursuit

Four suspects, including three juveniles, were arrested after a carjacking in downtown Oklahoma City led to a police pursuit and crash in southeast Oklahoma City.

Four suspects were arrested after a carjacking and a short pursuit ended in a crash in southeast Oklahoma City on Tuesday evening. The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested Isiah Holland and three juveniles in connection with the crime.

OCPD says a good vehicle description from the victim and a quick response from their Real Time Information Center led to a quick arrest after the robbery.

The incident began as a carjacking in the parking garage near the Omni Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.

“There were two suspects who approached the victim and took his car, both of them armed with handguns,” said Msgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City police.

Shortly after the robbery, officers spotted the stolen car in southeast Oklahoma City.

“As officers were able to determine where the car was, they got in behind it, tried to stop it, and a pursuit ensued,” said Msgt. Knight.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the suspect fled southbound on Sooner Road before crashing the car into a backyard fence and brick wall near Southeast 81st Street and Sooner Road.

Jim Gardner and Bob Mills Sky News 9 were at the scene, where the suspects crashed the vehicle.

“Two suspects jumped out of that car, fled on foot, [and] ultimately both of them were taken into custody. Later, we were able to link two more people to that crime, so right now a total of four people were involved,” said Msgt. Knight.

Neighbors reported seeing two juveniles running through the area with firearms.

The homeowner whose backyard was damaged in the crash told police he was sitting in his sunroom, just feet from where the car came to a stop. Although shaken, he was not injured.

Police say technology implemented last year by the Real Time Information Center played a key role in the quick arrests.

“It all came together where we were able to get the suspects into custody a very short time after the robbery occurred,” said Msgt. Knight.

Officers said neither the homeowner nor the carjacking victim was injured.