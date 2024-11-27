Suspect In Midwest City Homicide Arrested After Manhunt In Lincoln Co.

Ryan Archer, a suspect in a Midwest City homicide, was arrested in Lincoln County after a weeklong manhunt and faces second-degree murder charges.

The suspect in a Midwest City homicide from last week is in custody on Wednesday after an overnight manhunt in Lincoln County.

With the suspect, 36-year-old Ryan Archer, now behind bars, court documents reveal details of an altercation leading up to the murder.

A warrant for Archer’s arrest was filed Monday in Oklahoma County, outlining evidence pointing to his involvement in the homicide.

Everything began on Nov. 19, when Midwest City police were called to an apartment complex just before midnight.

According to the arrest warrant, officers found 32-year-old Jacob Price "bleeding heavily" from a gunshot wound. Price was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told police that Archer was visiting a tenant at the apartment complex to inquire about buying jewelry. That tenant was roommates with Price’s ex-girlfriend.

The tenant told police that Price was "very jealous" of any men around his ex-girlfriend and "had been stalking her." Witnesses said Price showed up at the apartment and began shouting at them while Archer was there.

Police said surveillance footage shows Price chasing Archer and pushing him to the ground before Archer fired a gun at Price.

Archer fled the scene and was located in Lincoln County a week later.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals pursued Archer in a chase that ended in a crash near 3350 Road and 990 Road. He disappeared on foot, sparking a daylong manhunt.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said tips led to Archer’s arrest Wednesday morning. He faces complaints of second-degree murder.

Archer's bond is set at $10 million.