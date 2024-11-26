SW OKC Fatal Crash Causes Road Closures

Authorities are responding to a fatal crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

Tuesday, November 26th 2024, 3:33 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities are responding to a fatal crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

The scene is near Southwest 89th Street and South McKinley Avenue.

A car and a pickup truck were involved. Authorities advise drivers to avoid the area.

Officers have closed Southwest 89th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Western Avenue. Streets are expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 26th, 2024

November 23rd, 2024

November 22nd, 2024

November 22nd, 2024

Top Headlines

November 27th, 2024

November 27th, 2024

November 27th, 2024

November 27th, 2024