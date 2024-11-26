SW OKC Fatal Crash Causes Road Closures

Authorities are responding to a fatal crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

The scene is near Southwest 89th Street and South McKinley Avenue.

A car and a pickup truck were involved. Authorities advise drivers to avoid the area.

Officers have closed Southwest 89th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Western Avenue. Streets are expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.