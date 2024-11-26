Pursuit Ends In Rollover Crash Near Lake Overholser

A pursuit ended in a rollover crash near Lake Overholser in Bethany on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, November 26th 2024, 7:39 am

By: News 9


Sheriffs on the scene confirmed that a driver was speeding. When officers initiated a traffic stop, the driver did not stop, leading to a several-mile pursuit.

The driver crashed and rolled over near 39th Expressway and Council Road, where they were arrested.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
