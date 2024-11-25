Lauria And Ashley's Law Filed Again, Honoring Missing Welch Girls

A state representative refiled a bill named in honor of 16-year-olds Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman. The pair were kidnapped from a home in Welch, Oklahoma, in December 1999 and presumed killed.

The man who was convicted of felony accessory to murder in the case was released from prison after serving less than three years of his 10-year sentence.

The proposed legislation would make felony accessory to murder an 85% crime.

“Most are familiar with 1999 missing girls from Welch, Oklahoma, which today are still missing,” said Rep. Steve Bashore, (R-Miami).

It’s been 25 years since Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman were kidnapped from a Welch home. The girls were staying at the Freeman’s home in December 1999, celebrating Ashley’s 16th birthday.

The Freeman’s mobile home was burnt down, and inside investigators found Ashley’s parents fatally shot. Investigators said Lauria and Ashley were kidnapped, and they believe the girls were tortured and killed, but their bodies were never found.

“What would we do if that was our loved one, or our friend, or our neighbor?” questioned Bashore.

Lauria’s mom has not given up home and has spent the last two decades searching for her daughter.

“To this day, as we sit here, is still searching for her daughter, and she will not give up until she finds some answers,” said Bashore. “I can't sit here and say I know how Lorene Bible feels; there's no way I can say that, but let's try to put ourselves in that position, to think about it from their perspective.”

Ronnie Busick was convicted of felony accessory to murder in connection with the girl's disappearance but was released from prison after less than three years for good behavior.

“An admitted child rapist, kidnapper, and torturer is living 20 miles from the doorstep of one of the missing girls, Lorene Bible, today. Right now, as we sit here,” said Bashore.

The Department of Corrections cited the time that Busick had spent in county jail, along with good behavior, such as keeping a clean cell, being a cordial inmate, and other acts, to his early release from incarceration.

The legislation proposed by Bashore would make accessory to murder an 85% crime, with no option of early release due to good behavior.

“The whole reason for this is so another family will not have to endure the pain and suffering that the Bible family has gone through,” said Bashore.

The legislation was initially introduced in the 2024 legislative session but was not heard in the state senate before the deadline. With new leadership in the senate, Bashore is hoping the re-introduced idea will make it across the finish line in the upcoming session.

“I promised Lorene; I gave her my word, and I'm not giving up ever, and I know she won’t,” said Bashore.